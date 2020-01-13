TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as gains in the industrials sector were offset by losses in the key energy and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.11 of a point at 17,234.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.45 points at 28,878.22. The S&P 500 index was up 12.79 points at 3,278.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.47 points at 9,227.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.61 cents US compared with an average of 76.62 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down 62 cents at US$$58.42 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 1.6 cents at US$2.19 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8.30 at US$1,551.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.35 cents at US$2.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.