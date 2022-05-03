S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad rally led by energy, materials sectors

Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MORE Business News