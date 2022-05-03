S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad rally led by energy, materials sectors

TORONTO -

A broad rally pushed Canada's main stock index up more than 200 points as the energy and materials sectors gained on strong quarterly reports from key players.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 213.06 points to 20,905.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.29 points at 33,128.79. The S&P 500 index was up 20.10 points at 4,175.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.74 points at 12,563.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.84 cents US compared with 77.55 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down US$2.76 to US$102.41 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 47.9 cents at US$7.95 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$7.00 at US$1,870.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one 1.5 cents at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.