S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad late-morning rally; U.S. markets also higher

TORONTO -

A broad rally pushed Canada's main stock index up more than 200 points in late-morning trading as energy and materials sector rose, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 272.62 points at 20,964.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 209.53 points at 33,271.03. The S&P 500 index was up 36.49 points at 4,191.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.31 points at 12,597.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.88 cents US compared with 77.55 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.83 to US$103.34 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 62.7 cents at US$8.10 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$12.20 at US$1,875.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.