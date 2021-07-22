TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell after a mixed day that saw losses in materials and health-care stocks, while U.S markets were up slightly.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.53 points at 20,097.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.08 points at 34,823.08. The S&P 500 index was up 8.85 points at 4,367.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.65 points at 14,684.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.57 cents US compared with 79.43 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.61 at US$71.91 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 4.4 cents at US$4 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2 at US$1,805.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 6.6 cents at US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 2021.