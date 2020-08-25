TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trading as gains in the financial sector were offset by losses in the materials group, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.01 points at 16,630.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.74 points at 28,280.72.

The S&P 500 index was up 1.61 points at 3,432.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.12 points at 11,361.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.85 cents US compared with 75.72 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 81 cents at US$43.43 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down about three cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.80 at US$1,934.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down about a penny at US$2.92 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020