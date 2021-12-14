S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also down

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading led lower by losses in the technology, telecommunications and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.57 points at 20,674.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.19 points at 35,549.76. The S&P 500 index was down 48.34 points at 4,620.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 259.76 points at 15,153.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.83 cents US compared with 78.18 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was down 94 cents at US$70.35 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$3.73 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$12.40 at US$1,775.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.