TORONTO -- North American markets were mixed on Tuesday, with drops in crude oil and concerns about the global pace of economic reopening bringing Canada's energy sector down.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 8.39 points at 20,173.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.79 points at 35,058.52. The S&P 500 index was down 20.81 points at 4,401.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 180.13 points at 14,660.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.50 cents US compared with 79.69 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down 26 cents at US$71.65 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$3.94 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,799.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 4 cents at US$4.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.