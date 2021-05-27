TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was in record territory as strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped it climb higher, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.59 points at 19,806.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.43 points at 34,452.48. The S&P 500 index was up 11.47 points at 4,207.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.91 points at 13,758.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.82 cents US compared with 82.58 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 10 cents at US$66.31 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$1,895.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 11 cents at US$4.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021