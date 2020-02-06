TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed into record territory in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the key financial and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.91 points at 17,728.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.60 points at 29,354.45. The S&P 500 index was up 10.45 points at 3,345.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 53.20 points at 9,561.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.22 cents US compared with an average of 75.25 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up 10 cents at US$50.85 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 0.6 of a cent at US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,567.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.45 cents at US$2.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.