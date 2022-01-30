S&P/TSX composite has best day of year to close volatile January

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index had its best day of the year to end a volatile January that saw strength of the energy sector provide insulation from the punishing impact of a weaker tech sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 356.54 points or 1.7 per cent to 21,098.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 406.39 points at 35,131.86. The S&P 500 index was up 83.70 points at 4,515.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 469.31 points or 3.4 per cent at 14,239.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.62 cents US compared with 78.30 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.33 at US$88.15 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 23.5 cents at US$4.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.80 at US$1,796.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.5 cents at US$4.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.