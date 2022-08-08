S&P/TSX composite gains slightly; markets await Wednesday's U.S. inflation figures

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index edged higher Monday on a light trading day as investors await critical new U.S. inflation data expected later this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.04 points at 19,669.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.07 points at 32,832.54. The S&P 500 index was down 5.13 points at 4,140.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.10 points at 12,644.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.78 cents US compared with 77.32 cents US on Friday.

The September crude contract was up $1.75 cents at US$90.76 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 48 cents at US$7.59.

The December gold contract was up $14 at US$1,805.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$3.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.