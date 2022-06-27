S&P/TSX composite gains nearly 200 points to continue Friday's strong move higher
Energy and commodities led Canada's main stock index to continue its upward climb, however U.S. stock markets dipped after posting their best week since 2020.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 195.41 points to 19,258.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.42 points at 31,438.26. The S&P 500 index was down 11.63 points at 3,900.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 91.96 points at 11,515.66.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.60 cents US compared with 77.32 cents US on Friday.
The August crude contract was up US$1.95 at US$109.57 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 26.5 cents at US$6.55 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,824.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.2 cents at US$3.77 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.
