TORONTO -- The S&P/TSX composite index gains more than 700 points at the start of trading.

Dow Jones industrials average up more than 1,200 points.

More central banks, including those of China, Sweden and Norway, intervened to flood credit markets with liquidity, a day after similar interventions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India sank as much as 10% early in the day, but India's Sensex gained 3.3% in afternoon trading. In Bangkok, the Thailand SET fell 1.3% after its 10% plunge triggered a temporary suspension of trading.

Markets worldwide have been on the retreat as worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepen and the meltdown in the U.S., the world's biggest economy, batters confidence around the globe.

Gains in Europe were the latest chapter in a period of remarkable volatility for financial markets, with major indexes plunging into bear market territory at record pace.

In France, the CAC 40 was up 5.1% to 4,250 while Germany's DAX climbed 4.2% to 9,545. Britain's FTSE picked up 4.9% to 5,493.

U.S. markets looked set for a stronger start, with the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 4.9% and the future for the S&P 500 advancing 5.1%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 4.4% to 5,539.30 after state and territorial leaders agreed to raise spending to counter the impact of the viral outbreak that has spread from central China across the globe, infecting 128,000 people.

"The governor of the Reserve Bank made it very clear this morning the levers of fiscal policy need to do their job here," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after a meeting of top officials on Friday.

"We need to put budgets to work to keep people in work," said Morrison, whose federal government has already pledged $11.4 billion in stimulus.

Losses narrowed in mainland China, where communities are recovering from the worst of the virus. The Shanghai Composite index fell 1.2% to 2,887.43. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1%, to 24,032.91.

The overnight sell-off on Wall Street helped to wipe out most of the big U.S. gains since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5%, for a total drop of 26.7% from its all-time high, set just last month. That puts it way over the 20% threshold for a bear market, officially ending Wall Street's unprecedented bull-market run of nearly 11 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2,352 points, or 10%, its heaviest loss since its nearly 23% drop on Oct. 19, 1987.