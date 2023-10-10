Business

    S&P/TSX composite gains more than 250 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

    Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    TORONTO -

    Canada's main stock index gained more than 250 points Tuesday amid a broad-based rally led by energy stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 255.13 points at 19,501.20.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.65 points at 33,739.30. The S&P 500 index was up 22.58 points at 4,358.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.60 points at 13,562.84.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 73.58 cents UScompared with 73.08 cents US on Friday.

    The November crude contract was down 41 cents at US$85.97 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract was up US$11.00 at US$1,875.30 an ounceand the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.63 a pound.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

