S&P/TSX composite gains more than 250 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index gained more than 250 points Tuesday amid a broad-based rally led by energy stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 255.13 points at 19,501.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.65 points at 33,739.30. The S&P 500 index was up 22.58 points at 4,358.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.60 points at 13,562.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.58 cents UScompared with 73.08 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was down 41 cents at US$85.97 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.00 at US$1,875.30 an ounceand the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.