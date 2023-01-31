S&P/TSX composite gains 200 points Tuesday, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index gained almost 200 points Tuesday with broad-based strength across sectors while U.S. markets also rose, erasing Monday's losses.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 195.27 points at 20,767.38.
January appeared to end on a note of cautious optimism, echoing the month’s overall trend, said Stephen Duench, vice-president and portfolio manager for AGF Investments Inc.
“I do believe that most of today's flow is really just … kind of a continuation of what we've seen on trends to start the year in 2023.”
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 368.95 points, or more than one per cent, at 34,086.04. The S&P 500 index was up 58.83 points, or almost 1.5 per cent, at 4,076.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 190.74 points, or almost 1.7 per cent, at 11,584.55.
It was a great month for the companies and sectors that didn’t perform well last year, like tech, Duench noted — the Nasdaq was up almost 11 per cent for the month, while the Dow gained almost three per cent and the S&P 500 more than six per cent.
New data Tuesday showed Canadian GDP growth cooling in the fourth quarter of 2022, with economists saying it's evidence that rate hikes are beginning to take effect.
And in the U.S., a report showed that growth in worker pay and benefits slowed during the end of 2022.
With economic data showing inflation cooling, there’s more hope than there was a month ago for a soft landing as the central banks wind down their rate hike cycles, he said.
That hope hasn’t been fully priced in yet, but the tone has definitely shifted, said Duench.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its key interest rate another 25 basis points Wednesday, though 50 points isn’t out of the question, said Duench. Investors will be looking for any signs in the central bank’s commentary that it’s gearing up to pause its hikes.
But the Fed is not likely to be as definitive with its messaging this time as the Bank of Canada was last week, said Duench.
“I think it'd be surprising … if they came with dovish rhetoric tomorrow.”
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.91 cents US compared with 74.87 cents US on Monday.
The March crude contract was up 97 cents at US$78.87 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$1,945.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.23 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.