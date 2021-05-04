TORONTO -- Most North American stock markets fell after a good start to May as the technology sector came under pressure especially in the United States.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 25.13 points to 19,188.03.

In New York, the S&P 500 index was down 28.00 points at 4,164.66, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was down 261.62 points or 1.9 per cent at 13,633.50.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 large blue-chip stocks, was up 19.80 points at 34,133.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.20 cents US compared with 81.44 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.20 at US$65.69 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down by one tenth of a cent at nearly US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$15.80 at US$1,776.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.