TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed at its lowest level in nearly four weeks as its largest sectors came under pressure ahead of Monday's federal election.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 111.74 points to 20,490.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 166.44 points at 34,584.88. The S&P 500 index was down 40.76 points at 4,432.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 137.95 points at 15,043.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.61 cents US compared with 78.90 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down 55 cents at US$71.82 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$5.11 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,751.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.6 cents at nearly US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.