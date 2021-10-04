TORONTO -- A big drop in the technology sector led Canada's main stock index to fall to its lowest level since July even as energy rose as crude oil prices hit highs not seen since 2014.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 98.62 points to 20,052.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 323.54 points at 34,002.92. The S&P 500 index was down 56.58 points at 4,300.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 311.22 points or 2.1 per cent at 14,255.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.47 cents US compared with 79.03 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.74 at US$77.62 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 14.7 cents at US$5.77 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$1,767.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$4.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.