S&P/TSX composite falls slightly, U.S. markets slip more than one per cent

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index closed with losses Thursday, buoyed by strength in energy and metals, while U.S. markets lost more than a per cent amid continued strength in the job market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.99 points at 19,506.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 339.69 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 32,930.08. The S&P 500 index was down 44.87 points, or 1.16 per cent, at 3,808.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 153.52 points, or 1.47 per cent, at 10,305.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 cents US compared with 74.03 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was up 83 cents at US$73.67 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 45 cents at US$3.72 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$18.00 at US$1,834.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.82 a pound.