S&P/TSX composite falls on renewed worries about Omicron, impending Fed moves

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index started the trading week on a continued down note as the energy and industrials sectors fell on renewed worries about the latest COVID-19 variant and impending decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 142.17 points to 20,748.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 320.04 points at 35,650.95. The S&P 500 index was down 43.05 points at 4,668.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 217.32 points at 15,413.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.18 cents US compared with 78.65 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down 38 cents at US$71.29 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 13.1 cents at US$3.79 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,788.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.