S&P/TSX composite falls on renewed worries about Omicron as COVID-19 cases surge

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index started the trading week on a downward spiral amid concerns that surging Omicron COVID-19 cases could dampen economic growth and exacerbate supply chain problems.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 322.67 points at 20,416.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted 683.74 points or 1.9 per cent at 34,681.70. The S&P 500 index dropped 77.68 points at 4,542.96 while the Nasdaq composite was down 270.71 points at 14,898.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.18 cents US compared with 77.85 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down four cents at US$66.65 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up a penny at US$3.87 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$9.10 at US$1795.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$4.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.