S&P/TSX composite falls more than 200 points led by energy, U.S. markets also slide
Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points Tuesday with broad-based losses led by energy, while U.S. markets also fell.
"We're now entering the heart of earnings season," said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones, adding that Canadian earnings also start ramping up this week.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 236.87 points at 20,439.87, with the TSX energy index down more than two per cent.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 344.57 points at 33,530.83.The S&P 500 index was down 65.41 points at 4,071.63,while the Nasdaq composite was down 238.04 points, or almost two per cent, at 11,799.16.
Tuesday's swing comes after a long stretch of unusually low volatility as investors anticipated an avalanche of earnings, said Kourkafas.
Results have been mixed so far, he said.
"I think the theme of a slowdown is emerging."
Investors were more defensive Tuesday, said Kourkafas, with bond yields moving lower.
"I think we are seeing a clear rotation out of cyclicals, whether it's energy, industrials, materials and some tech, into the defensive sectors," he said.
While the bar had been lowered for banks, making it easier for them to exceed expectations, tech companies are under more pressure, with some of the biggest names including Alphabet and Microsoft reporting this week, said Kourkafas.
"A lot of these names ... have led the gains this year, so the bar is high," he said.
"It's all about the earnings now," said Kourkafas, but also about companies' guidance for the rest of the year.
On Tuesday, UPS missed on its first-quarter earnings, while shares in First Republic Bank dropped almost 50 per cent after its earnings report revealed the extent of the banking crisis' damage on its deposits. Meanwhile, General Motors saw its profit increase thanks to strong U.S. sales.
Investors are also gearing up for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision next week, said Kourkafas. The central bank is widely expected to hike and then pause, echoing the Bank of Canada's earlier move, he said.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.41 cents UScompared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.
The June crude contract was down US$1.69 at US$77.07 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$4.70 at US$2,004.50 an ounceand the July copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.87 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.