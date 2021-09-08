TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved lower as the energy sector lost ground despite a more than seven per cent gain in natural gas prices, while the loonie fell after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.12 points at 20,768.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.40 points at 35,038.60. The S&P 500 index was down 13.34 points at 4,506.69 while the Nasdaq composite was down 122.77 points at 15,251.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.76 cents US compared with 79.23 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.06 at US$69.41 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 34 cents at US$4.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.20 at US$1,793.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$4.23 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 2021