TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index followed Tuesday's steep losses by losing more ground at closing as higher bond yields continued to drag down the technology sector and offset continued energy gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended the day down 16.00 points to 20,158.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.73 points at 34,390.72. The S&P 500 index was up 6.83 points at 4,359.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 34.24 points at 14,512.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.49 cents US compared with 78.86 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was down 46 cents at US$74.83 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 40.3 cents at US$5.48 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.60 at US$1,722.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.75 cents at US$4.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.