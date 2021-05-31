TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed out a fourth-straight month of gains despite losing some ground in the final day of May.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 121.19 points to 19,730.99.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.84 cents US compared with 82.74 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up 59 cents at US$66.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 5.5 cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.20 at US$1,909.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.