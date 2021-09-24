TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index concluded its third losing week in a row by giving back some of its recent gains amid concerns out of China about the real estate market and the country's ban on cryptocurrencies.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 59.27 points to 20,402.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.18 points at 34,798.00. The S&P 500 index was up 6.50 points at 4,455.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.54 points at 15,047.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.86 cents US compared with 79.03 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was up 68 cents at US$73.98 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 15.7 cents at US$5.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.90 at US$1,751.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 5.45 cents at nearly US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.