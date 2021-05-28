TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended a record week by moving to within 100 points of a new milestone on a broad-based rally led by health care and technology.

The S&P/TSX composite index set another record close by gaining 77.77 points to 19,852.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.81 points at 34,529.45. The S&P 500 index was up 3.23 points at 4,204.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 12.46 points at 13,748.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.74 cents US compared with 82.83 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down 53 cents at US$66.32 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 2.8 cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.80 at US$1,905.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.45 cents at nearly US$4.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.