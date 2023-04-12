S&P/TSX composite ekes out gain, U.S. stock markets down after inflation data
Canada's main stock index eked out a gain Wednesday, while U.S. markets slumped later in the day to post small losses on the heels of fresh inflation data.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.47 points at 20,454.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.29 points at 33,646.50.The S&P 500 index was down 16.99 points at 4,091.95,while the Nasdaq composite was down 102.54 points at 11,929.34.
The big market news of the day was the latest U.S. inflation data, a key factor in the central bank's upcoming rate decision.
Initially the markets focused on the headline inflation numbers, said Tamsin Wilding, fixed income analyst at Leith Wheeler.
U.S. inflation eased last month, rising five per cent in March compared with a year ago, after rising six per cent in February.
But stocks became choppier as the day wore on because some of the key metrics the Federal Reserve is eyeing were higher than hoped for, she said.
Core inflation was 5.6 per cent, ticking up for the first time in six months.
"That's still too high and still providing discomfort for the Federal Reserve," said Wilding.
The market is still largely expecting the central bank to announce another small interest rate hike next month, said Wilding.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada surprised nobody when it announced Wednesday it's continuing to hold its overnight rate as it waits for the effects of higher borrowing costs to work their way through the economy.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said rates could climb further if necessary.
"This is good news, but it is not job done," Macklem said at a news conference in Ottawa.
"Our destination is the two per cent inflation target, and several things have to happen to get inflation all the way back to the two per cent target. Inflation expectations have to come down further, services price inflation and wage growth need to moderate, and corporate pricing behaviour has to normalize."
The Bank of Canada also revised its GDP forecast up for 2023, but down for 2024.
Wilding said the market has a tendency to price in rate cuts, but the central bank is signalling that the interest rate is unlikely to come down this year.
"It's marginal, but they're still now expecting inflation to continue to moderate and continue to return to that two per cent target, but without any expense to growth. So that's somewhat of a Goldilocks scenario that they're forecasting," she said.
"And that also wouldn't justify a rate cut if you're still seeing positive growth."
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.37 cents US compared with 74.17 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude contract was up US$1.73 at US$83.26 per barreland the May natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$2,024.90 an ounceand the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.08 a pound.
-- With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.