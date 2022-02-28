S&P/TSX composite ekes out gain to end February up

TORONTO -

Higher commodity prices resulting from political uncertainty in Ukraine pushed Canada's main stock index to eke out a daily gain and move slightly higher for February.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 20.36 points to 21,126.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 166.15 points at 33,892.60. The S&P 500 index was down 10.71 points at 4,373.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.78 points at 13,751.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.75 cents US compared with 78.45 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$4.13 at US$95.72 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.8 cents at US$4.40 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$13.10 at US$1,900.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 3.1 cents at US$4.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2022.