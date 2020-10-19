TORONTO -- Strength in the technology sector and metal and mining stocks helped Canada's main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.96 points at 16,441.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.44 points at 28,552.87. The S&P 500 index was down 7.68 points at 3,476.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.46 points at 11,662.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.01 cents US compared with 75.80 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was up 17 cents at US$41.29 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,912.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020