TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading amid losses in the metals and mining sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.49 points at 17,897.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.26 points at 31,094.26. The S&P 500 index was up 8.44 points at 3,863.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.06 points at 13,688.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.75 cents US compared with 78.51 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 12 cents at US$52.89 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was unchanged at US$1,855.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021