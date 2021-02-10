TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.72 points at 18,404.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.84 points at 31,410.67. The S&P 500 index was down 2.17 points at 3,909.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.65 points at 13,964.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.83 cents US compared with 78.62 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 28 cents at US$58.64 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,839.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021