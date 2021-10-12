S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the financial, technology and telecommunications sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.33 points at 20,411.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.19 points at 34,516.25. The S&P 500 index was down 0.86 of a point at 4,360.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.13 points at 14,474.07.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.31 cents US compared with 80.12 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was up 20 cents at US$80.72 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up three cents at US$5.38 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$1,762.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.37 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021
