S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets down
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as losses in the financial and technology sectors weighed against gains in the energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were in the red.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.50 points at 20,217.69.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 130.68 points at 32,526.02. The S&P 500 index was down 28.14 points at 3,942.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 105.20 points at 11,350.34.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents US compared with 73.48 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was up 46 cents at US$77.51 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$10.20 at US$1,846.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.14 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023
