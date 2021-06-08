TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metals sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.63 points at 20,032.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.63 points at 34,578.61. The S&P 500 index was up 4.05 points at 4,230.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.21 points at 13,953.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.71 cents US compared with 82.83 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was down 21 cents at US$69.02 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$3.19 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$1,896.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents at US$4.48 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021