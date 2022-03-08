S&P/TSX composite edges lower even as crude prices climb after Biden bans Russian oil

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index edged lower to end a volatile day of trading even as oil prices were helped by U.S. President Joe Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil imports and gold barely missing a record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.37 points to 21,232.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 184.74 points at 32,632.64. The S&P 500 index was down 30.39 points at 4,170.70, while the Nasdaq composite was down 35.41 points at 12,795.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.72 cents US compared with 78.29 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$4.30 at US$123.70 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 30.6 cents at US$4.53 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$47.40 at US$2,043.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.1 cents at US$4.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022