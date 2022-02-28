S&P/TSX composite edges lower at late-morning; U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as gains in the energy, utility and technology sectors were offset by losses in the financial and telecommunication sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.87 points at 21,104.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 161.45 points at 33,897.30. The S&P 500 index was down 5.37 points at 4,379.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.34 points at 13,778.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.82 cents US compared with 78.45 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$3.60 at US$95.19 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$4.43 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$20.30 at US$1,907.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2022