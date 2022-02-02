S&P/TSX composite edges lower as tech sector falls, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.36 points at 21,315.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.52 points at 35,366.72. The S&P 500 index was up 6.31 points at 4,552.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.81 points at 14,314.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.77 cents US compared with 78.78 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down 82 cents at US$87.38 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 63 cents at US$5.38 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$7.80 at US$1,809.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$4.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022