S&P/TSX composite edges lower as price of oil falls, U.S. stock markets also down
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, as the price of oil fell and losses in the energy sector weighed on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.96 points at 19,967.21.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.19 points at 33,569.15. The S&P 500 index was down 8.21 points at 3,933.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.75 points at 10,951.14.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.27 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude oil contract was down US$1.47 at US$72.78 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$5.50 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$1,790.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.83 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.
YOUR FINANCES
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.