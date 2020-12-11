TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower alongside U.S. markets, as oil prices dipped into the red in early trading Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.82 points at 17,518.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 125.72 points at 29,873.54, the S&P 500 index was down 18.07 points at 3,650.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.03 points at 12,342.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.29 cents US compared with 78.53 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down seven cents at $46. 71 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 3.8 cents at about $2.59 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1841.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 5.9 cents US at nearly $3.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020