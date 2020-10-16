TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed modestly lower on Friday as new COVID-19 restrictions around the world weighed on commodities.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.28 points at 16,438.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.11 points at 28,606.31, the S&P 500 index was up less than half a point at 3,483.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 42.31 points at 11,671.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.80 cents US compared with 75.59 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 12 cents US at US$41.12 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was little changed at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,906.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.8 cents at nearly $3.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.