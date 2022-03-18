S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Gains in the industrial and technology sectors helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.62 points at 21,775.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 127.23 points at 34,353.53. The S&P 500 index was up 2.25 points at 4,413.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102.06 points at 13,716.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.20 cents US compared with 79.05 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up 52 cents at US$102.17 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$4.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$7.50 at US$1,935.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022