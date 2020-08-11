TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading despite a plunge in the price of gold that weighed on the big gold miners on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.38 points at 16,620.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 311.21 points at 28,102.65. The S&P 500 index was up 17.09 points at 3,377.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.06 points at 10,972.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.22 cents US compared with 74.88 cents US on Monday.

The September crude contract was up 40 cents at US$42.34 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up nearly three cents at almost US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$77.10 at US$1,962.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$2.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2020.