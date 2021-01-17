TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in a broad-based rally even as energy was pulled down by the prospect of a presidential permit being rescinded for the Keystone XL project.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 35.85 points to 17,944.88.

U.S. stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.36 cents US compared with 78.57 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was down 12 cents at US$52.24 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 9.7 cents at nearly US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.90 at US$1,836.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.75 of a cent at US$3.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.