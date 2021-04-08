TORONTO -- Gains in the technology sector helped offset weakness in the energy stocks as Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.12 points at 19,130.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.66 points at 33,426.60. The S&P 500 index was up 9.81 points at 4,089.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 99.37 points at 13,788.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.45 cents US compared with 79.26 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down 30 cents at US$59.47 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.00 at US$1,755.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021