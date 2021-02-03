TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher for a third-straight day as the energy sector got a lift from crude oil prices hitting their highest level in a year.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 41.42 points to 17,915.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.12 points at 30,723.60. The S&P 500 index was up 3.86 points at 3,830.17, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 2.24 points at 13,610.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.23 cents US compared with 78.02 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 93 cents at US$55.69 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 5.6 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,835.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.1 cents at nearly US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.