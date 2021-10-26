S&P/TSX composite edges back from record high close, U.S. stock markets rise

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index edged back in late-morning trading from its record high close, threatening to break a 14-day streak of daily gains, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 11.57 points at 21,273.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.08 points at 35,885.23. The S&P 500 index was up 30.31 points at 4,596.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 124.81 points at 15,351.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.83 cents US compared with 80.78 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 50 cents at US$84.26 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 25 cents at US$5.80 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$19.50 at US$1,787.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$4.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.