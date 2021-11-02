S&P/TSX composite dragged lower by commodities, health care, U.S. markets rise

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was dragged down by commodities and the health-care sector while heavyweight financials got a lift from a signal that a moratorium on increases to dividend and buybacks may soon end.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 77 points to 21,170.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.79 points at 36,052.63. The S&P 500 index was up 16.98 points at 4,630.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 53.68 points at 15,649.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.62 cents US compared with 80.85 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was down 14 cents at US$83.91 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 35.6 cents at US$5.64 per mmBTU (metric million British thermal unit).

The December gold contract was down US$6.40 at US$1,789.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.75 cents at nearly US$4.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.