TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower and U.S. markets were mixed heading into the last few hours of trading this year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.5 points at 17,528.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.71 points at 30,367.85, the S&P 500 index was up less than a point at 3,732.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.06 points at 12,852.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.49 cents US compared with 78.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down 22 cents US at US$48.18 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 4.4 cents US at nearly US$2.47 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$10.10 at US$1,903.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.5 cents US at about US$3.52 a pound.