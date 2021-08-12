TORONTO -- Weakness in commodity prices led to a down day for Canada's main stock index, while U.S markets saw modest gains on a low-volume summer trading day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.41 points at 20,520.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.88 points at 35,499.85. The S&P 500 index was up 13.13 points at 4,460.83, and the Nasdaq composite was up 51.12 points at 14,816.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.87 cents US compared with 79.96 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was down 16 cents at US$69.09 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 12.6 cents at US$3.93 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,751.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2021.